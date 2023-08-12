Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. New Street Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Shares of TTD traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,814,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,692. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.89. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,454,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,059,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,691. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

