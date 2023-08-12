TransAlta Renewables Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RNW stock traded down C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 287,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,783. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.31. The stock has a market cap of C$3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$10.63 and a 12-month high of C$18.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNW. CSFB downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.55.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

