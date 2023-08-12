TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$15.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB upped their price target on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC increased their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.06.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TA

TransAlta Stock Performance

TransAlta Announces Dividend

TSE TA opened at C$13.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.42. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$10.52 and a 12-month high of C$13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.