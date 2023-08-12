TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $1,013.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TDG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $1,042.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $889.07.

NYSE TDG opened at $873.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $864.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $789.17. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $940.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $5,003,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $5,003,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total transaction of $10,395,103.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,852 shares of company stock worth $51,288,636. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

