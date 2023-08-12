Truist Financial Boosts Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target to $260.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PRI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $217.50.

Shares of PRI opened at $213.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.20. Primerica has a 12-month low of $120.18 and a 12-month high of $220.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $688.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.91 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Primerica will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,200 shares of company stock worth $2,973,640 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 13,200.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

