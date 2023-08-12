Truist Financial Increases PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Price Target to $25.00

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.03% from the company’s current price.
Shares of PetIQ stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $19.08. 467,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,902. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PetIQ will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.
