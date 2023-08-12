Truist Financial Increases PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Price Target to $25.00

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.03% from the company’s current price.

Shares of PetIQ stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $19.08. 467,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,902. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PetIQ will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $3,414,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 286,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 766.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 63,203 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

