Truist Financial Lowers Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target to $30.00

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TMCI

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of TMCI stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.54. 571,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. Treace Medical Concepts has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Treace Medical Concepts

In related news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $636,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,128.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $636,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,128.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director F Barry Bays sold 1,042,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $27,631,850.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,115,821 shares of company stock worth $29,553,665. 28.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,352,000 after buying an additional 86,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.