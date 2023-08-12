Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 5,000.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TSGTY stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20. Tsingtao Brewery has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $55.31.

Tsingtao Brewery Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.3157 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

