Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Update

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the July 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TKGBY opened at $2.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.13.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile
