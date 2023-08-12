Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Turmalina Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TBXXF opened at $0.16 on Friday. Turmalina Metals has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 40,340 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

