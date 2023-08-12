Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Turmalina Metals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TBXXF opened at $0.16 on Friday. Turmalina Metals has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
