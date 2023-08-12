TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SMIF opened at GBX 75.60 ($0.97) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £184.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -945.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 73.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.93. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 64.15 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 81 ($1.04).

In related news, insider Sharon Parr purchased 24,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £18,003 ($23,007.03). In other TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund news, insider Wendy Dorey purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,650 ($13,610.22). Also, insider Sharon Parr acquired 24,004 shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £18,003 ($23,007.03). Insiders purchased a total of 65,254 shares of company stock worth $4,729,050 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

