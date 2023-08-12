Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Northland Securities

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TWLO. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Twilio from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.84.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $61.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,421,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,225. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.82. Twilio has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $89,933.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $89,933.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,223 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $204,821.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,394,410.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 1,644.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

