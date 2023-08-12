Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $67.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.84.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.82. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $89,933.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $89,933.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,506 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 1,644.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

