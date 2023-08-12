Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Short Interest Down 27.4% in July

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 972,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.88.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.39%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently -352.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $46,299.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,391 shares in the company, valued at $793,941.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $46,299.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,391 shares in the company, valued at $793,941.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $84,277.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,829.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock worth $289,831 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TWO

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.