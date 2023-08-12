U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 145,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,192 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 37.3% during the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 41,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

USB stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

