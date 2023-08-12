Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the July 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Unicharm Trading Down 0.5 %

UNICY opened at $8.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. Unicharm has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $8.49.

Get Unicharm alerts:

Unicharm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.