Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 6,960 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 93,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in MetLife by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 112,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.32. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

