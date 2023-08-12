Unigestion Holding SA Increases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,813 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $713,235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Centene by 1,837.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,790 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Centene by 598.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,342,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 132.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,738,000 after purchasing an additional 885,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

NYSE:CNC opened at $65.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.71. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

