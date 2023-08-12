Unigestion Holding SA Raises Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 100.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 87.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,603 shares of company stock worth $1,329,296. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.2 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $141.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07. Owens Corning has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $143.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.92.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

