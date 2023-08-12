Unigestion Holding SA Sells 19,627 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,627 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CGI by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in CGI by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in CGI by 332.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in CGI by 149.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.
CGI Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $103.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.38.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
