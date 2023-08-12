Unigestion Holding SA Sells 24,144 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,144 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,407,921 shares of company stock valued at $275,327,133. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.