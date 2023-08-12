Unigestion Holding SA Sells 25,265 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,265 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $206,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 552.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,428,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,984,000 after purchasing an additional 837,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,433,000 after purchasing an additional 591,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Price Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $107.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.82 and its 200 day moving average is $99.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $126.00.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Raymond James news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RJF

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.