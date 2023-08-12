Unigestion Holding SA Sells 480 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,321,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 716,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $543.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.23. The company has a market cap of $209.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock worth $14,125,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

