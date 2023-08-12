Unigestion Holding SA Trims Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $81.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.97. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

