Unigestion Holding SA Trims Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,721,000 after purchasing an additional 464,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,714,000 after purchasing an additional 78,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,001,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,035,000 after acquiring an additional 238,894 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $285.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.76 and a 1 year high of $299.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

