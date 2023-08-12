United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after purchasing an additional 255,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,017,000 after acquiring an additional 148,213 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.2 %

UPS stock opened at $176.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

