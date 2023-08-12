United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at BMO Capital Markets

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.54.

NYSE:UPS opened at $176.62 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.30. The stock has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

