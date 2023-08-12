United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) vs. Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Head-To-Head Analysis

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Northwest Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $51.10 million 2.37 $15.69 million $1.19 5.96 Northwest Bancshares $557.53 million 2.73 $133.67 million $1.08 11.10

Analyst Recommendations

Northwest Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares. United Security Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Security Bancshares and Northwest Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Northwest Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Northwest Bancshares has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.86%. Given Northwest Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northwest Bancshares is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Dividends

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. United Security Bancshares pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. United Security Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.1% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 32.92% 18.36% 1.55% Northwest Bancshares 21.88% 9.70% 1.02%

Summary

United Security Bancshares beats Northwest Bancshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction and development, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, money order, and foreign draft services, as well as automated and interactive teller machines; and person-to-person and bank-to-bank transfers for consumer customers. United Security Bancshares was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets. The company was founded on June 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Warren, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.