United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on USM. StockNews.com raised shares of United States Cellular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Cellular presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -141.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. United States Cellular has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.49.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15). United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in United States Cellular by 377.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 481,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after acquiring an additional 380,868 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,503,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,510,000 after buying an additional 245,558 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 232,322 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,426,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,228,000 after purchasing an additional 175,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

