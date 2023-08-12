Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells $663,649.40 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 16,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $663,649.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,398,685 shares in the company, valued at $95,827,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shlomo Dovrat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 9th, Shlomo Dovrat sold 500 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $19,280.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Shlomo Dovrat sold 116,775 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $3,492,740.25.

On Monday, May 22nd, Shlomo Dovrat sold 12,591 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $378,989.10.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $36.63 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 54.46%. The firm had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on U shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 71,678.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5,564.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,105,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,619 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

