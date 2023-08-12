Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UVE. TheStreet raised Universal Insurance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Universal Insurance from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

NYSE:UVE opened at $14.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 0.88. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,305,591 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,628.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $874,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UVE. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,929,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 28.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after buying an additional 263,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 22.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after buying an additional 219,723 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,316,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,946,000 after buying an additional 209,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $3,389,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

