Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Short Interest Update

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the July 15th total of 664,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Universal Music Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UNVGY opened at 12.74 on Friday. Universal Music Group has a 12 month low of 8.11 and a 12 month high of 13.40.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

