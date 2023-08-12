Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Short Interest Update

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the July 15th total of 664,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Universal Music Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:UNVGY opened at 12.74 on Friday. Universal Music Group has a 12 month low of 8.11 and a 12 month high of 13.40.
About Universal Music Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Music Group
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.