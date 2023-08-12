Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.45. 448,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,671. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $287.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.30, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $163.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 262,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,808.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 928,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,038.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,760,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

