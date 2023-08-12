Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) PT Raised to $11.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.18% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.
Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 3.6 %
Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $163.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 26,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $169,994.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 647,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 47,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,697,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,409,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Technical Institute
Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.
