Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.40.

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $678,880.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,330. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 2,262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 228.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

