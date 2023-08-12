UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06, Zacks reports. UpHealth had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 129.50%. The business had revenue of $37.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. UpHealth updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of UPH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. 73,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,275. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $26.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. UpHealth has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UpHealth by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 158,039 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $2,458,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UpHealth by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 238,655 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of UpHealth by 501.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 205,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 171,360 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on UpHealth in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

UpHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital health services company in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments Integrated Care Management, Virtual Care Infrastructure, and Services segments. The Integrated Care Management segment offers SyntraNet, an integrated health management platform that enables clinical and community-based care teams to share information, coordinate care, manage utilization, and improve health outcomes for individuals and populations.

