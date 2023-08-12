US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . 383,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 394,397 shares.The stock last traded at $49.94 and had previously closed at $49.92.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
