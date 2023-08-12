US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFIV traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 193 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.91. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 52 week low of $48.17 and a 52 week high of $50.83.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1564 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

