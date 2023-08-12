Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Utah Medical Products Trading Down 0.1 %

UTMD opened at $95.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.27 and its 200-day moving average is $93.56. The company has a market cap of $346.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.22. Utah Medical Products has a 1-year low of $80.68 and a 1-year high of $109.50.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Insider Activity at Utah Medical Products

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Paul O. Richins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $65,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,959.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

