Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Utz Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Utz Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UTZ traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 230.00%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

In related news, Director Dylan Lissette purchased 15,873 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,179.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 236.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

