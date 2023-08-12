UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UWMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in UWM by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 90,377 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 906.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 162,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

UWMC stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. UWM has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). UWM had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

