UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.13.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UWMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UWM
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
UWM Price Performance
UWMC stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. UWM has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.
UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). UWM had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UWM Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.
About UWM
UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than UWM
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.