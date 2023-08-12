V2X (NYSE:VVX) Price Target Raised to $62.00

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
V2X Trading Up 2.4 %
NYSE:VVX opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. V2X has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.35. V2X had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $977.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that V2X will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On V2X
About V2X
V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than V2X
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.