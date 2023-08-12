V2X (NYSE:VVX) Price Target Raised to $62.00

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

V2X Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:VVX opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. V2X has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.35. V2X had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $977.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that V2X will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V2X

About V2X

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V2X in the fourth quarter worth $1,367,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth about $3,443,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,026,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V2X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

