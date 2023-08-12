Vale S.A. (VALE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4056 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35.

Vale has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vale to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE VALE opened at $13.32 on Friday. Vale has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 18.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after buying an additional 11,393,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334,786 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $28,812,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 808.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,553,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 45.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,388,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. Citigroup cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vale

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.