Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE VLO traded up $4.20 on Friday, hitting $139.06. 3,420,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,431. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.73 and a twelve month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

