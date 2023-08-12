Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VALU traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $57.45. 4,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.81 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average is $48.61. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Value Line by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Value Line by 72.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 51.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in Value Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Value Line by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

