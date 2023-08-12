Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAW) Short Interest Down 60.0% in July

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMCAW remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valuence Merger Corp. I

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 564,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 314,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,165,000.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Company Profile

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

