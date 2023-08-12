Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) is Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust comprises about 2.0% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.47% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 539.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

