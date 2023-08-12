Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Raised by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $163.25. 908,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

