Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 612.4% from the July 15th total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWOB stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.65. 178,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,260. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

