Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $34,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.57. 148,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $116.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.